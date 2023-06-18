Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 143,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 64,222 shares.The stock last traded at $77.84 and had previously closed at $77.97.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.