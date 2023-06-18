Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.20. 4,075,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,609,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.