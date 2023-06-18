iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 212.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.