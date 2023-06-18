iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1123 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

