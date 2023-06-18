iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.