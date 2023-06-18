iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.84% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEWG opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

