iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.85

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.85 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 33017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $614.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 84,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.