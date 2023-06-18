iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $60.08 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.