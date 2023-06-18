iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2,758.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

