iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Cut by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

