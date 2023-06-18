iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 682,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWM stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

