iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

