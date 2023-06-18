iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ITA opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.