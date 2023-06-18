iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IYH opened at $278.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $249.86 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

