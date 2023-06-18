James F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,379.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
