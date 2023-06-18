James F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,379.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

