Jay R. Grant Sells 5,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trade Desk stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

