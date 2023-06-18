Jeffrey D. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $40.77 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cohu by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cohu by 10.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,186,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cohu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

