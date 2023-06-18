Jeffrey Dean Miller Sells 40,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $622,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $302,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.02 million and a PE ratio of -47.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -212.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

