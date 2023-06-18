Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. 153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,953% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $1.1768 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.