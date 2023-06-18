Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. 153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,953% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.
