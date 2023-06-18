Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $815.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $782.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $723.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

