Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $815.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $782.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $723.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
