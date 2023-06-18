Joshua Isner Sells 1,482 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

AXON opened at $202.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $102,920,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

