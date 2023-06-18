JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Sells $350,929.98 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
- On Monday, May 15th, Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80.
NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $23.84.
