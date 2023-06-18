JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Sells $350,929.98 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $3,646,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.