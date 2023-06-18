JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Sells $350,929.98 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

