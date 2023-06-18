Ju Jin Sells 3,231 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ju Jin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.3 %

ONTO opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $113.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

