Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ JUPW opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.22. Jupiter Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 189.51% and a negative net margin of 206.26%.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

