Justin E. Mirro Sells 50,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMPX opened at $8.94 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

