Justin E. Mirro Sells 50,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amprius Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of AMPX opened at $8.94 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.