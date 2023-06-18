Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

