Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $59,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.5 %

K stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

