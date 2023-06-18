Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading Down 6.2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 28,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 48,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Kelso Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 20.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelso Technologies

About Kelso Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ Get Rating ) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,440 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

Further Reading

