Kevin Gerard Burke Sells 45,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $700,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,743 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 53,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Articles

