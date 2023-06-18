Kevin Hettrich Sells 75,820 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.4 %

QS stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

