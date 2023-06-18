Kevin Hettrich Sells 75,820 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.4 %

QS stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

