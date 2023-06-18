Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $131.77 and a one year high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.