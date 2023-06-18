Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $55,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

