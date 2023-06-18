Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Sells $524,910.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $355.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.48 and a 1-year high of $360.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,191,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,274,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,844,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

