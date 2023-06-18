Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,382 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

