Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $77.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

