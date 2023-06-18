Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

