Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $179,000 in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SCWX opened at $7.29 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $624.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 27,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $184,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 131,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

