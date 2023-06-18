Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $53,000 in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $12,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,490,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $7,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,365,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,255,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 4,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $12,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,490,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,009,613 shares of company stock worth $21,490,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 76.90% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

