Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after buying an additional 1,346,643 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.31 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.