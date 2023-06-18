Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,418 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARR. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARR opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.75%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.