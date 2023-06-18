Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $126.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

