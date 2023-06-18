Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.49.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.