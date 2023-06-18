Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $218.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

