Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of URI opened at $403.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.