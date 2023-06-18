Krones (ETR:KRN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €115.00 ($123.66) and last traded at €113.00 ($121.51). Approximately 58,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.00 ($116.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($159.14) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.