L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.34

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 264029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.4778 dividend. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

