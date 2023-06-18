L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
L’Air Liquide Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.34.
L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.4778 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.
