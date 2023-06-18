Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,490,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

