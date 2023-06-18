Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

